Local pastor provides meals, haircuts and care for people experiencing homelessness in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio stands out among Texas cities for its high number of people experiencing homelessness.

Nonprofit organizations and shelters such as Haven for Hope and Endeavors are actively working to support these individuals, including veterans.

However, for those who are not ready to seek help from these organizations, community volunteers step in to offer assistance directly.

Pastor Jimmy Robles leads a group of volunteers dedicated to spreading hope and ensuring everyone is fed and cared for.

“(We just want) to bring hope to the individuals,” Robles said.

Robles’ volunteers take the time to cook, feed, clothe, and even provide haircuts to people experiencing homelessness. They also offer words of praise, regardless of religion, aiming to foster a sense of community.

“We plug into one of the darkest parts of the city, and we bring light. We bring hope,” Robles said.

The visible presence of homelessness in San Antonio is undeniable but hard to put into numbers.

A Point-in-Time (PIT) count is conducted each year to estimate the number of homeless individuals, but various factors make this count challenging.

According to the Texas Homeless Network, a PIT count takes place one night of the year at the end of January each year, and in 2025, that day was Jan. 23.

Temperatures in San Antonio were notably low, with highs only reaching 57 degrees and lows dipping into the upper 20s below freezing on Jan. 23. Those temperatures are what people experiencing homelessness endure regardless.

Often covered in blankets or hidden away to stay warm, these individuals may be missed during the count. Despite these challenges, the 2024 PIT count estimated San Antonio as having the second-highest homeless population in Texas, trailing only Dallas by a few hundred people.

Robles and his volunteers remain committed to giving back to their community.

“When I leave here, I leave full of joy knowing that even if there’s one person that we made an impact on, it’s a blessing,” he said.

Ramiro Rodriguez, a volunteer, echoed this sentiment.

“It’s rough out here, you know, and ... to have someone really encourage you, to push forward is something that I think we really, really need and promote,” Rodriguez said.

While this was the first event Robles has hosted for the year, he said he plans to continue hosting these gatherings across the city every other Saturday evening.

“It all starts with building a relationship with them,” Robles said. “That’s what we’re here for.”