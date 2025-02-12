Skip to main content
Clear icon
43º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

3 people taken to hospital after 6-vehicle crash along State Highway 151 on West Side

SAPD: Driver ran red light, crashed into five other vehicles

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Garrett Brnger, Reporter

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

Tags: SAPD, West Side

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were taken to the hospital following a six-vehicle crash on the West Side.

The crash was reported just after noon Wednesday at Potranco Road and Highway 151.

A San Antonio police officer at the scene said a black truck traveling on the Highway 151 access road ran a red light at the intersection.

The truck was hit by oncoming traffic, causing a mutli-vehicle crash, according to the officer.

Three people were taken to the hospital, and their injuries are not expected to be life threatening, according to police.

The driver was not intoxicated and is not facing charges, police said.

Three people were taken to the hospital following a six-vehicle crash along Highway 151 on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (KSAT)
Three people were taken to the hospital following a six-vehicle crash along Highway 151 on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (KSAT)

For more information on traffic, you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.

Click the links below for current road closures.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Rebecca Salinas headshot

Rebecca Salinas is the Digital Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.

email

twitter

Garrett Brnger headshot

Garrett Brnger is a reporter with KSAT 12.

email

facebook

twitter

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS