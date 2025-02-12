3 people taken to hospital after 6-vehicle crash along State Highway 151 on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were taken to the hospital following a six-vehicle crash on the West Side.

The crash was reported just after noon Wednesday at Potranco Road and Highway 151.

A San Antonio police officer at the scene said a black truck traveling on the Highway 151 access road ran a red light at the intersection.

The truck was hit by oncoming traffic, causing a mutli-vehicle crash, according to the officer.

Three people were taken to the hospital, and their injuries are not expected to be life threatening, according to police.

The driver was not intoxicated and is not facing charges, police said.

Three people were taken to the hospital following a six-vehicle crash along Highway 151 on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (KSAT)

