Reagan HS alum earns four-chair turn on ‘The Voice’

A former Reagan High School student-athlete appeared on “The Voice” on Monday night, earning a four-chair turn from coaches.

Britton Moore, 21, sang “Yellow” by Coldplay during the show’s blind auditions.

During blind auditions, coaches build their team of artists based solely on their voice, without seeing the contestants. If a coach likes the artist’s voice, they can turn their chair to show they’re interested.

If more than one coach turns their chair, the artist gets to choose which team they join. If no one turns, the artist is eliminated.

Coach Adam Levine turned his chair within seconds of Moore starting his performance. Coaches John Legend and Kelsea Ballerini followed soon after.

Michael Bublé was the last coach to turn his chair as Moore finished singing.

“There was definitely something in your voice that reminded me a little bit of how I do it,” Levine told Moore. “I just felt, like, an instant connection with you, and I pushed really early because I thought that ‘Man, this kid’s going to be special,' and I was right.”

Ballerini joked to Levine that she was calling “dibs” on Moore. He ultimately chose to join Levine’s “Team Adam.”

Moore played football and baseball for the Reagan Rattlers, according to North East ISD.

