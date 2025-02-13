Our Lady of the Lake University to cut certain academic programs, eliminate faculty and staff positions

SAN ANTONIO – Our Lady of the Lake University will discontinue certain academic programs and cut “some positions” due to a realignment process.

OLLU told KSAT that the realignment follows a two-year evaluation due to budget deficits, a drop in enrollment, and disinterest in specific academic programs. When asked for specifics by KSAT, the university’s provost office did not say how many positions or which programs would be cut.

The provost’s office instead directed KSAT to a webpage titled, “Strengthening OLLU for the Future.“

The “Frequently Asked Questions” webpage on OLLU’s website states that “student services, campus operations, and the distribution of resources across departments” may also be affected.

The OLLU Board of Trustees approved the plan “with a vision of providing a rigorous slate of professional programs including a liberal arts foundation that prepares students with work-ready skills for high-demand careers,” the university’s website states.

Students in the affected programs can still complete their degree plan, even if the program will be phased out, the webpage states. Tuition is not expected to increase.

OLLU’s website states some full-time and part-time faculty, staff and administrative positions will be eliminated, and several job openings will not be filled.

OLLU said the evaluation included faculty, staff and outside specialists, including financial firm Forvis Mazars.

“The findings led to difficult, but necessary decisions that will better align Our Lady of the Lake University’s (OLLU) offerings to degree programs today’s students are seeking as they prepare for their careers,” OLLU’s statement to KSAT read, in part. “These steps will help ensure that OLLU continues its 130-year mission to advance the principles set forth by the Sisters of the Congregation of Divine Providence.”

Click here for more information.

Read also: