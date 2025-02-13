Woman, 23, accused of hitting poodle in animal cruelty case has been indicted, Bexar County DA’s Office says

SAN ANTONIO – A 23-year-old woman facing an animal cruelty charge was indicted earlier this week, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said.

Havanna Dejonet Miller was officially indicted Monday on a felony animal cruelty by torture charge.

The district attorney’s office announced the indictment on Thursday afternoon.

In a now-viral video, Miller is accused of striking Thanos, her 3-month-old poodle, on a West Side apartment balcony multiple times less than a month ago.

WARNING: The video below contains content that may be disturbing. KSAT decided to leave out most of the audio and only show a small clip of the abuse.

San Antonio police arrested Miller on Jan. 18. Animal Care Services began caring for the poodle following her arrest.

Miller bonded out of the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Jan. 19. Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales released a public statement two days after Miller’s release.

“I was just as horrified and outraged as others when I saw the video on the news of this defenseless puppy being beaten,” Gonzales said, in part. “Please rest assured that my office and I will do everything in our power to hold this person accountable for her actions.”

ACS updated Thanos' condition on Jan. 27. The poodle is being cared for by an experienced foster after a judge granted ACS custody of the dog.

“San Antonio Animal Care Services remains committed to ensuring not only the puppy’s well-being but the integrity of the investigation throughout the entirety of the legal process,” ACS said in a statement at the time.

Miller’s case will proceed before the 187th District Court after the case was presented to a grand jury, the district attorney’s office said Thursday.

“The District Attorney’s office appreciates the outpouring of communication and concern from citizens in our community and those around the country,” Gonzales said in a statement on Thursday. “I want everyone to know that our office will not tolerate animal cruelty and will fight for justice against those who torture defenseless animals.”

If convicted, the district attorney’s office said Miller could face a state jail sentence of no more than two years or less than 180 days with a fine of up to $10,000.

More coverage of this story on KSAT: