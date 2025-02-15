Skip to main content
Life-saving transplant: San Antonio couple celebrates Valentine’s Day cancer-free

Elena Perez lived with liver disease for 14 years

Avery Everett, Reporter

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio, Donation, Community, Cancer, Health

SAN ANTONIO – A love story is turning to the next chapter now that 27-year-old Elena Perez is cancer-free.

“Never in my life, well, from what I can remember, have I not been sick,“ Perez said. ”So, that’s a really big thing to process. But it’s such a good feeling.”

After more than a decade of living with liver disease and after less than a year with liver cancer, Perez said she is healthy again. It happened with the help of her fiancé, Santiago Robles III, and an anonymous couple.

KSAT first brought reported the couple’s story in November 2024. The two participated in an organ swap procedure.

So, how did it work? Robles gave about 60-75% of his liver to another person. Someone else connected to that person then gave their liver donation to Perez.

The couple doesn’t know the identity or connection of this pairing, but they said they’re still forever grateful.

“Now we’re able to be like, ‘When’s the wedding date?‘” Robles said.

It was a total of four surgeries, all in one week, to save two lives, including Perez.

“If my donor is out there watching this, thank you for saving my life,” Perez said. “I hope I get to meet you. It’s such a good feeling. Thank you.”

Avery Everett is a news reporter and multimedia journalist at KSAT 12 News.

