Two lives saved, four surgeries total: San Antonio couple scheduled for organ swap procedure next week

Elena Perez has lived with liver disease for 14 years. Now with a new cancer diagnosis, a liver donation could save her life.

Avery Everett, Reporter

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio, Community, Donation, Health, Cancer

SAN ANTONIO – It’s not your typical holiday present, but one San Antonio couple is grateful for the gift of life this season.

“On the outside, it might seem like I’m not sick, but on the inside my liver is decomposing pretty fast,” Elena Perez said.

An organ swap procedure is scheduled next week involving Perez and her fiance, Santiago Robles III. There will be four surgeries to save two lives, including Perez.

Perez, 26, has lived with liver disease for more than 14 years. In the last couple of months, doctors continued her diagnosis.

“I got diagnosed with cirrhosis and liver cancer,” Perez said. “I’ve been through this my whole life.”

After her cancer diagnosis, Robles checked to see if he was eligible to donate part of his liver to Elena. The couple was a match, but logistically his liver was too big for her body.

So, they’re switching with another pair.

“Everybody gets a liver, and everybody moves forward,” Robles said.

What does that look like? Robles will give anywhere from 60-75% of his liver to another person. Someone else connected to that person will then give their liver donation to Elena.

The couple doesn’t know the identity or connection of this pairing, but they’re still forever grateful.

“I want to say thank you. You’re saving my life,” Perez said. “I hope I get to meet you.”

Recovery for Robles will last a couple of weeks as his liver regrows. For Perez, it’s expected to take a year because they’re removing her liver entirely and planning to reconstruct her bile ducts.

Perez said it’s been hard to process the surgery, but her sights are set on the future.

“My biggest desire is to have my own family and children,” Perez said.

She’s sharing her story to inspire other people to donate.

“Just go and get tested,” Perez said.

To read more about living liver donations, click here.

About the Authors
Avery Everett headshot

Avery Everett is a news reporter and multimedia journalist at KSAT 12 News. Avery is a Philadelphia native. If she’s not at the station, she’s either on a hiking or biking trail. A lover of charcuterie boards and chocolate chip cookies, Avery’s also looking forward to eating her way through San Antonio, one taco shop at a time!

Robert Samarron headshot

