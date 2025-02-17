‘Strip club’ shut down for having no license and water, Atascosa County sheriff says

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – A business in Atascosa County was shut down within a few days of its opening.

Sheriff’s deputies worked alongside the county fire marshal’s office to force the Pink Monkey Cabaret to close, according to a post on the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

"Operation High Heel" results in four arrests and the closure of "The Pink Monkey Cabaret". Last night multiple units... Posted by Atascosa County Sheriff's Office on Monday, February 17, 2025

The raid, described as “Operation High Heel,” happened either late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

A deputy uses a chain and lock to secure the gate outside the Pink Monkey's front door. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

According to the post, the Pink Monkey Cabaret was a “sexually oriented business” that operated without a license and had several safety violations.

The post stated that the business had no running water, no working restrooms and no fire exits.

KSAT 12 News heard from neighbors who referred to it as a “strip club,” — one that had just recently opened its doors.

“Maybe like a week ago. Or, like, four days ago,” said Priscilla Delarosa, who works nearby. “It hasn’t even been open that long.”

Delarosa said she had been surprised to see the club setting up shop in that area, near State Highway 16, just north of Poteet.

The building sits just off the road and across the highway from a church as well as a mobile home park where families live.

“There was not even any traffic there,” Delarosa said. “There was nobody there.”

Eddie Castillo, who worked with Delarosa painting a building nearby, agreed. He said the business never appeared to be busy.

“There was probably, like, one Porsche there the whole time that we’ve passed by,” Castillo said.

Deputies, however, found at least four people at the business when they executed a raid.

The Facebook post stated that deputies arrested Morgan Gee, 30; Martin Compian, 32; Mary Ann Sanchez, 43; and Michael Cardona, 43.

All four suspects face charges related to operating an unlicensed sexually oriented business. Gee faces an additional charge of possession of a controlled substance while Cardona was also charged with marijuana possession.

Photos posted to social media showed an Atascosa County sheriff’s deputy placing a large chain and lock on the front door.

The sheriff said the business was shut down for good.

