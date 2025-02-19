Goodwill San Antonio hosts mega career fair with 50+ employers

SAN ANTONIO – Goodwill San Antonio is set to host a mega career fair on Wednesday.

The event will feature over 50 employers, including Goodwill San Antonio, VIA, Walgreens, University Health, UTSA, and the City of San Antonio, among others.

Recommended Videos

The career fair aims to fill over 1,000 open positions, most offering a starting wage of $15 per hour or more.

Additionally, background-friendly positions will be available, providing opportunities for a diverse range of job seekers.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Second Baptist Church Community Center, located at 3310 E. Commerce St. The venue offers ample parking and is accessible by public transportation.

For more information, candidates can contact Goodwill San Antonio at (726) 266-8903 or via email at outreach@goodwillsa.org.