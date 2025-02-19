Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
50º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

KSAT Q&A: San Antonio mayor discusses immigration town hall, affordable housing and more

Steve Spriester, Anchor/Reporter

Myra Arthur, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Saq, Ron Nirenberg, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg appeared on the 6 O’Clock News to discuss several different topics.

Nirenberg emphasized the significance of participating in the immigration town hall, highlighting San Antonio’s commitment to aiding those in need.

Nirenberg also touched on the ongoing San Antonio Mayoral race. He also discussed how closely he’s been following Weston Urban’s potential acquisition of the Robert E. Lee apartment building, underscoring the necessity for safe and affordable housing for all residents.

Nirenberg voiced concerns over the environmental impact of the Guajolote Ranch development near Helotes and Scenic Loop, particularly the potential wastewater discharge into the Helotes Creek Watershed, which could threaten the city’s drinking water.

Additionally, Nirenberg reassured residents about CPS Energy’s preparedness for the current cold front, ensuring that the city is ready to face the challenges posed by the weather.

Read also

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Steve Spriester headshot

Steve Spriester started at KSAT in 1995 as a general assignments reporter. Now, he anchors the station's top-rated 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts.

email

facebook

twitter

Myra Arthur headshot

Myra Arthur is passionate about San Antonio and sharing its stories. She graduated high school in the Alamo City and always wanted to anchor and report in her hometown. Myra anchors KSAT News at 6:00 p.m. and hosts and reports for the streaming show, KSAT Explains. She joined KSAT in 2012 after anchoring and reporting in Waco and Corpus Christi.

email

twitter

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS