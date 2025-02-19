KSAT Q&A: San Antonio mayor discusses immigration town hall, affordable housing and more

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg appeared on the 6 O’Clock News to discuss several different topics.

Nirenberg emphasized the significance of participating in the immigration town hall, highlighting San Antonio’s commitment to aiding those in need.

Nirenberg also touched on the ongoing San Antonio Mayoral race. He also discussed how closely he’s been following Weston Urban’s potential acquisition of the Robert E. Lee apartment building, underscoring the necessity for safe and affordable housing for all residents.

Nirenberg voiced concerns over the environmental impact of the Guajolote Ranch development near Helotes and Scenic Loop, particularly the potential wastewater discharge into the Helotes Creek Watershed, which could threaten the city’s drinking water.

Additionally, Nirenberg reassured residents about CPS Energy’s preparedness for the current cold front, ensuring that the city is ready to face the challenges posed by the weather.