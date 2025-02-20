Skip to main content
2 teenagers in custody after carjacking ends in T-bone crash on North Side, SAPD says

Man taken to hospital in critical condition; suspects were 17 and 18 years old

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Two teenagers are in custody after a carjacking ended in a T-bone crash on the North Side, putting a man in the hospital, according to San Antonio police.

Two teenagers, 17 and 18 years old, stole a Chevrolet Silverado from the 1700 block of San Angelo, police said. It is not immediately known what time the theft occurred.

SAPD said the vehicle had GPS tracking, and officers could follow the vehicle’s location.

At some point, the stolen Silverado crashed into another truck near the intersection of Jackson Keller and Blanco Roads.

The man inside the truck that the teens hit was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

The two teens were taken into custody and are expected to face several felony charges, police said.

