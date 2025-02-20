Equipment failure causes power outage in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Thousands of people in the New Braunfels area were without power on Thursday morning due to an equipment failure.

A spokesperson with New Braunfels Utilities told KSAT the outage happened at around 7:30 a.m. and affected about 4,800 customers.

As of 9:15 a.m., NBU reported that 1,800 customers were without power.

The spokesperson said crews were “slowly but surely” restoring power to the area.

The freezing weather is not expected to be a factor in the equipment failure, according to NBU.

KSAT has reached out to the utility company for more information.

