Local News

Man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting woman during massage at North Side spa, affidavit says

Edgardo Sosa, 55, was arrested by San Antonio police on Thursday

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, North Side, Arrest, SAPD
Booking photo for Edgardo Sosa (Courtesy of Bexar County Jail)

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a North Side wellness spa has been arrested, according to court records.

Edgardo Sosa, 55, was arrested by San Antonio police on Thursday and booked on a count of sexual assault, court records show.

According to an affidavit for his arrest, a woman received a massage from Sosa on Aug. 30, 2024, at a wellness spa at 2838 N Loop 1604 E Access Road, Ste. 109.

Sosa is accused of sexually assaulting the woman toward the end of the massage, according to the affidavit.

A forensic DNA report tied Sosa to the assault, the affidavit said.

Sosa has denied the allegations, the affidavit said.

A judge set Sosa’s bond at $75,000.

About the Author
Gabby Jimenez headshot

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

