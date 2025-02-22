Man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting woman during massage at North Side spa, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a North Side wellness spa has been arrested, according to court records.

Edgardo Sosa, 55, was arrested by San Antonio police on Thursday and booked on a count of sexual assault, court records show.

According to an affidavit for his arrest, a woman received a massage from Sosa on Aug. 30, 2024, at a wellness spa at 2838 N Loop 1604 E Access Road, Ste. 109.

Sosa is accused of sexually assaulting the woman toward the end of the massage, according to the affidavit.

A forensic DNA report tied Sosa to the assault, the affidavit said.

Sosa has denied the allegations, the affidavit said.

A judge set Sosa’s bond at $75,000.

