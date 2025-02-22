Northwest Side barbershop burglary leaves owner with $15,000 loss

SAN ANTONIO – A Northwest Side barbershop was burglarized early Thursday morning, leaving the owner facing a significant financial setback.

West Ave Barbershop owner Orlando Munoz said he walked into a scene of shattered glass and theft.

“It sucks, it sucks, it put me down,” Munoz said as he recounted the break-in.

The thieves targeted the barbershop, stealing a slot machine and a money dispenser. According to Munoz, the total loss, including the stolen machines, cash, and damage, is estimated to be approximately $15,000.

Munoz told KSAT that whoever broke the window entered the shop and took cash and slot machines. The stolen money and the machines' cost have left him struggling to assess the full extent of the damage.

“And then I don’t know how much was the ATM itself because that was a whole monitor with a scanner that gives you the money, so it was a good grip; they got us good,” he said.

West Ave Barbershop prides itself on having strong ties to the local community.

Munoz said he has provided free haircuts to children during back-to-school events and Christmas celebrations, making the burglary even more personal. He said he believed the thief or thieves were likely familiar with the shop and its operations.

“We do a lot for the community, you know, and for them to come back at us to take our stuff,” Munoz said, shrugging. “I know it had to be someone from the community.”

Though the barbershop is equipped with 16 security cameras, the thieves managed to cut the power, rendering the footage unusable. However, one camera did capture a person approaching the breaker before the power was shut off.

Munoz said he has filed a police report and is working with authorities to investigate the incident. In response to the burglary, he has already implemented additional security measures to protect the shop in the future.

Also read: