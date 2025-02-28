Oscars to air on KSAT 12 with special coverage

FILE - An Oscar statue appears at the 91st Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon, Feb. 4, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP, File)

KSAT 12 will adjust its programming on Sunday, March 2, to provide viewers with comprehensive coverage of the Academy Awards.

KSAT will temporarily suspend its regular schedule to air a special Oscars pre-show, offering an inside look at the prestigious awards ceremony.

The KSAT programming lineup is as follows:

“On the Red Carpet at the Oscars: Pre-Show”: 2:30-4:30 p.m.

“ABC World News Tonight with David Muir” (Sunday): 4:30-5 p.m.

“KSAT 12 News at 5″: 5-5:30 p.m.

“The Oscars Red Carpet Show”: 5:30-6 p.m.

“The Oscars”: 6-9:32 p.m.

“American Idol”: 9:32-10:02 p.m.

“KSAT 12 News Nightbeat”: 10:02-10:30 p.m.

“Entertainment Tonight This Week” will air at 1 a.m. on Sunday.

The 97th Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. It will also stream live on Hulu.

