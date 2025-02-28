Oscars to air on KSAT 12 with special coverage

KSAT 12 will adjust its programming on Sunday, March 2, to provide viewers with comprehensive coverage of the Academy Awards.
KSAT will temporarily suspend its regular schedule to air a special Oscars pre-show, offering an inside look at the prestigious awards ceremony.
The KSAT programming lineup is as follows:
- “On the Red Carpet at the Oscars: Pre-Show”: 2:30-4:30 p.m.
- “ABC World News Tonight with David Muir” (Sunday): 4:30-5 p.m.
- “KSAT 12 News at 5″: 5-5:30 p.m.
- “The Oscars Red Carpet Show”: 5:30-6 p.m.
- “The Oscars”: 6-9:32 p.m.
- “American Idol”: 9:32-10:02 p.m.
- “KSAT 12 News Nightbeat”: 10:02-10:30 p.m.
“Entertainment Tonight This Week” will air at 1 a.m. on Sunday.
The 97th Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. It will also stream live on Hulu.