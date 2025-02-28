Skip to main content
Clear icon
47º
Join Insider for Free

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Oscars to air on KSAT 12 with special coverage

KSAT will adjust Sunday lineup for Academy Awards broadcast

KSAT DIGITAL TEAM

Tags: Academy Awards, Oscars, KSAT
FILE - An Oscar statue appears at the 91st Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon, Feb. 4, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP, File) (Danny Moloshok, 2019 Invision)

KSAT 12 will adjust its programming on Sunday, March 2, to provide viewers with comprehensive coverage of the Academy Awards.

KSAT will temporarily suspend its regular schedule to air a special Oscars pre-show, offering an inside look at the prestigious awards ceremony.

Recommended Videos

The KSAT programming lineup is as follows:

  • “On the Red Carpet at the Oscars: Pre-Show”: 2:30-4:30 p.m.
  • “ABC World News Tonight with David Muir” (Sunday): 4:30-5 p.m.
  • “KSAT 12 News at 5″: 5-5:30 p.m.
  • “The Oscars Red Carpet Show”: 5:30-6 p.m.
  • “The Oscars”: 6-9:32 p.m.
  • “American Idol”: 9:32-10:02 p.m.
  • “KSAT 12 News Nightbeat”: 10:02-10:30 p.m.

“Entertainment Tonight This Week” will air at 1 a.m. on Sunday.

The 97th Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. It will also stream live on Hulu.

More Oscars coverage:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS