Kinney County authorities identify 2 victims killed in helicopter crash west of Uvalde

UVALDE, Texas – A pilot and passenger, the two victims killed Thursday in a helicopter crash west of Uvalde, have been identified.

A Kinney County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed to KSAT on Friday that William Garrett Robertson, from Uvalde, Texas, was identified as the pilot and Earle Blakely Hunnicutt, from Florida, was the passenger.

The ages of both men are not immediately known.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 90 westbound within Kinney County. The crash happened approximately 18 miles west of Uvalde.

As of Friday night, details about the crash are still pending as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) continue their investigations.

The NTSB released the following statement on Friday:

“The NTSB has opened an investigation into the crash of a Robinson R44 helicopter near Uvalde, Texas that occurred on Thursday at about 1:20 pm CT. An NTSB investigator is arriving at the accident site today.”

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this article once more information becomes available.

