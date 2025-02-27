2 dead after helicopter crashes off US Highway 90, Kinney County Sheriff’s Office says

UVALDE, Texas – Two people are dead after a helicopter crashed off U.S. Highway 90, according to the Kinney County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 18000 block of U.S. Highway 90 westbound inside Kinney County. That’s about 18 miles west of Uvalde.

The Kinney County Sheriff’s Office told KSAT that the pilot and passenger — both described as males —inside the helicopter died as a result of the crash.

The crash was inside Harris Ranch, according to Uvalde County Constable Emmanuel Zamora.

The Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office, the Kinney County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety are currently on the scene investigating.

The Federal Aviation Administration released the following statement on the incident:

A Robinson R44 helicopter crashed west of Uvalde, Texas, around 1:20 p.m. local time on Thursday, Feb. 27. Two people were on board. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this article once more information becomes available.