Local News

📸 Capture nature’s beauty, win big with San Antonio River Authority’s annual photo contest

Prizes range from $500 for regular categories, $1,000 for special category

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

JULEN NAVARETTE, COMMUNICATIONS COORDINATOR I - 2024 EMPLOYEE WINNER (SAN ANTONIO RIVER AUTHORITY)

SAN ANTONIO – Love capturing the beauty of nature around the San Antonio River Basin? The San Antonio River Authority is hosting its eighth annual River Clicks Photo Contest for people who love to showcase the natural wonders around them.

The contest’s special category this year highlights the Goliad Paddling Trail and Branch River Park in honor of the 25th Anniversary of Canoe Trail Goliad, “a local nonprofit that has partnered with the San Antonio River Authority (River Authority) to promote river recreation and nature-based tourism in Goliad,” according to the contest website.

The San Antonio River Authority has opened the contest to all community members. However, people affiliated with SARA, including employees, board members, or interns, are not eligible for any prize.

The photos must be taken in Bexar, Wilson, Karnes, or Goliad counties. Categories include creeks and rivers, animals, plants and insects, recreation featuring disc golf, pet, student, seasonal variation, and the Goliad Paddling Trail and Branch River Park special category.

JULEN NAVARETTE, COMMUNICATIONS COORDINATOR I - 2024 EMPLOYEE WINNERPHOTO BY KARYN ROBINSON-GARCIA - 2024 CREEKS AND RIVERS CATEGORY WINNER (SAN ANTONIO RIVER AUTHORITY)

Prizes range from $500 per category to $1,000 for the special category.

The winners of the River Clicks Photo Contest will be recognized at a reception in fall 2025, according to the contest website.

Find the full rules and sign up for the contest here.

About the Author
Ivan Herrera headshot

Ivan Herrera, MSc Business, has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering consumer and money content, news of the day and trending stories.

