Groundskeeper dies in accident at Northwest Vista College, college says

SAPD investigating the death as cause remains unknown

KSAT Digital Team

Eddie Latigo, Photojournalist

Tags: Northwest Vista College, Alamo Colleges
Northwest Vista College (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – A groundskeeping contractor died following an accident on the Northwest Vista College campus on Monday morning, according to the college.

The San Antonio Police Department is investigating the cause of the accident that happened around 9:30 a.m.

The name of the individual has not been released, as authorities are notifying the family.

Northwest Vista College is offering counseling services to employees and students who need support.

“Our hearts go out to the individual’s family, friends, and colleagues,” the college stated in a release.

