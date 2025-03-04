Researchers seek Hispanic cancer survivors for study on post-treatment life

SAN ANTONIO – Are you a cancer survivor of Hispanic or Latino heritage? Researchers in San Antonio and Miami need your help.

Researchers with the University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and UT Health San Antonio Mays Cancer Center are leading a study to understand the social, cultural, behavioral, mental, biological and medical influences on the post-cancer life in the Hispanic community.

The six-year observational study is called Avanzando Caminos.

Dr. Amelie Ramirez, the associate director of cancer outreach at the Mays Cancer Center, said the study aims to help cancer patients in the future get better care.

“We want to find out how we can better serve you. The treatments are harsh. What were some of the main things that you were dealing with that you wish you would have had support for?” asked Ramirez.

Ramirez told KSAT that the study answers questions about genetic links for certain cancers among Hispanics.

“Our Latino population is very diverse with our ancestries and our cultural backgrounds. We incorporate having European backgrounds and having indigenous, African American lineage. That’s why we take a blood sample. All of that will help us look at ancestry issues in the future to see if some groups are more susceptible to cancer or had a more difficult time in their recovery,” said Ramirez.

Cancer is currently the top cause of death for Latinos, which is a group that makes up 19% of the U.S. population, according to the Pew Research Center. The most common cancers among Hispanics are prostate, colorectal and breast cancer.

Yolanda Barrera, 65, is one of the study’s participants. She survived stomach cancer after surgeons removed her stomach in 2021. She’s happy to help researchers find answers and help cancer patients recover.

“I’m one of the lucky ones. I’m one of the blessed ones,” said Barrera.

Barrera encourages everyone eligible to join the study.

“It won’t take too much of your time if each one of us can help a person. That’s one less person that will suffer with this,” said Barrera.

To participate in the Avanzando Caminos study, individuals must meet the following criteria: be at least 18 years old, be able to read in either English or Spanish, attend study visits, have completed primary treatment for breast, prostate, colon, kidney, liver, lung, stomach, or cervical cancer within the past ten years, and show no evidence of distant metastatic disease.

Click here to sign up for the study.