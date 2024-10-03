Skip to main content
Local News

KSAT to host town hall on high cancer rates in Latinos on Oct. 8

‘Revolutionizing Cancer Care for South Texans: A New Era of Treatment’ to be livestreamed Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Stephania Jimenez, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Cancer, Hispanic Heritage, Health, Latinos
“Revolutionizing Cancer Care for South Texans: A New Era of Treatment,” will be livestreamed at 2 p.m. Tuesday on KSAT. (KSAT)

We’ve been celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month since Sept. 15, but there’s something else that Latinos, especially those in South Texas, need to know urgently.

More Latinos in our area are diagnosed with cervical, stomach and liver cancers compared to other parts of Texas, according to the South Texas Health Status Review.

Researchers also found that cancer is the leading cause of death for Latinos.

Why is that happening, and what’s being done to help vulnerable people in South Texas?

On Tuesday, Oct. 8, KSAT anchor Stephania Jimenez will host a town hall to discuss cancer rates among Latinos and how a new cancer facility in San Antonio will help patients.

“Revolutionizing Cancer Care for South Texans: A New Era of Treatment,” will be livestreamed at 2 p.m. Tuesday on KSAT.com, KSAT Plus and KSAT’s YouTube page.

