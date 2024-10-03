Health advocate says education is key as Latinos in South Texas face alarming cancer rates

SAN ANTONIO – Cancer has become the leading cause of death among Latinos, both nationwide and in South Texas.

According to Mays Cancer Center director Dr. Amelie Ramirez, cancer accounts for 20% of all deaths among Latinos in the United States.

Ramirez is also spearheading efforts to educate the Latino community about the disease and the steps they can take to protect themselves.

Her commitment to the cause is personal. Ramirez’s father died unexpectedly from liver cancer nearly 30 years ago.

“We never understood why or what contributed to that,” Ramirez said. “He wasn’t a smoker, didn’t drink alcohol — these kinds of things. But it really touched me, and I feel it’s important to reach out to our community because cancer has now become the leading cause of death in Latinos.”

The most common cancers affecting Latinos include liver, pancreatic, and stomach cancer, Ramirez said. Although these types of cancer can be caught early and treated, many in the Latino community are not getting regular checkups.

“There’s still that myth that if you talk about cancer, you might bring it on,” Ramirez said. “We try to say, ‘No, it’s really important to understand what the risk factors are.’”

Among those risk factors are smoking, being overweight, and — perhaps most crucially — skipping preventative screenings.

Another issue compounding the problem is the lack of accessible healthcare. Many Latinos do not have health insurance, and there is a shortage of Latino doctors nationwide. Only 6% of U.S. physicians are Hispanic, which can make it difficult for patients to find doctors who speak their language and understand their cultural needs.

“We’re fortunate here in South Texas and San Antonio — we have a few more [Latino doctors],” Ramirez said. “But being able to speak in your own language and have that rapport with your physician is critical.”

Ramirez said the solution starts with education. She encourages the Latino community to have annual checkups, participate in clinical trials and learn more about navigating the health care system.

“Knowledge and education are what our community needs,” Ramirez said. “There are ways to pay for healthcare that won’t destroy your family. We’re here to help.”