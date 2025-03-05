Skip to main content
Man accused of sending teen sexually explicit messages after meeting on Call of Duty

Text messages show Quentin Joaquin Hunter, 24, knew the minors were underage, affidavit states

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Quentin Joaquin Hunter, 24. (Bexar County Jail, Copyright 2025 by Bexar County Jail - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after San Antonio police said he sent an underage girl nude photos after meeting on Call of Duty.

Quentin Joaquin Hunter, 24, was arrested on Friday and charged with two counts of online solicitation of a minor, according to records with the Bexar County Jail.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, a teenager emailed SAPD and said she met Hunter online while playing Call of Duty on Xbox.

Hunter, who lives in Atascosa County, knew the girl was underage and sent her unsolicited, sexually explicit videos and photos via text message, the affidavit states.

Through text messages, Hunter indicated that his girlfriend “was also interested” and stated she would “‘catch a case’ for her, indicating that he knew she was underage,” the affidavit said.

In a separate case, police said they used Snapchat to communicate with Hunter.

The affidavit states Hunter used sexually explicit language and sent explicit photos to an officer posing as a 15-year-old.

Hunter was released on bond Monday. As of Tuesday afternoon, Hunter is awaiting indictment.

