City of San Antonio to host two-day event for household hazardous waste disposal

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio’s Solid Waste Management Department invites residents to participate in a two-day event for household hazardous waste.

The events will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on March 7 and March 8 at the Bitters Drop-Off Center, located at 1800 Wurzbach Parkway.

The household hazardous waste events are only open to Solid Waste Management customers. Participants must present a valid picture ID and a copy of their most recent CPS Energy bill. There is no fee for this service.

Accepted materials for disposal include:

Paint

Oil

Chemicals

Pesticides

Batteries

Electronics

Non-accepted materials include:

Household garbage

Ammunition

Fireworks

Medications

Bio-hazardous waste

For those planning to drop off materials, follow these guidelines:

Keep all contents in their original containers.

If a container leaks, transfer contents to a leak-proof or lined cardboard box.

Do not mix different materials in the same container or bag.

Place items in a box and transport them in the trunk or truck bed.

A technician will unload the household hazardous waste materials and return containers upon request. However, non-approved containers will not be returned.

There are also limits on certain materials:

Paint and other liquid waste are restricted to five five-gallon cans and 25 one-gallon cans, with a 220-pound limit.

The event is in addition to the permanent household hazardous waste drop-off center at 7030 Culebra Road.

More information on the household hazardous waste program, including locations, hours and accepted items, can be found here.

