City of San Antonio to host two-day event for household hazardous waste disposal

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio’s Solid Waste Management Department invites residents to participate in a two-day event for household hazardous waste.
The events will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on March 7 and March 8 at the Bitters Drop-Off Center, located at 1800 Wurzbach Parkway.
Recommended Videos
The household hazardous waste events are only open to Solid Waste Management customers. Participants must present a valid picture ID and a copy of their most recent CPS Energy bill. There is no fee for this service.
Accepted materials for disposal include:
- Paint
- Oil
- Chemicals
- Pesticides
- Batteries
- Electronics
Non-accepted materials include:
- Household garbage
- Ammunition
- Fireworks
- Medications
- Bio-hazardous waste
For those planning to drop off materials, follow these guidelines:
- Keep all contents in their original containers.
- If a container leaks, transfer contents to a leak-proof or lined cardboard box.
- Do not mix different materials in the same container or bag.
- Place items in a box and transport them in the trunk or truck bed.
- A technician will unload the household hazardous waste materials and return containers upon request. However, non-approved containers will not be returned.
There are also limits on certain materials:
- Paint and other liquid waste are restricted to five five-gallon cans and 25 one-gallon cans, with a 220-pound limit.
The event is in addition to the permanent household hazardous waste drop-off center at 7030 Culebra Road.
More information on the household hazardous waste program, including locations, hours and accepted items, can be found here.
Read also: