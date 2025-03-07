Wimberley’s Blue Hole Park awarded $3 million to support environmental programming at future nature hub

Blue Hole Regional Park in Wimberley. Photo taken in the spring of 2024.

WIMBERLEY, Texas – Blue Hole Regional Park will see plenty of green thanks to funding from Hays County to support environmental education and conservation efforts at a future nature center.

The Blue Hole Nature Center is a planned hub for conservation and outdoor education nestled within the park, according to a City of Wimberly news release.

On Friday, Hays County announced it had committed $3 million to help bring the center to life.

“This center will provide hands-on learning opportunities and inspire a greater appreciation for the natural world, ensuring that the Hill Country’s unique ecosystems are valued and protected for generations to come,” said Richard Shaver, director of the Wimberley Parks and Recreation Department.

The current draft concept plan for the center is expected to evolve with input from residents over the coming months, Shaver said.

Wimberley’s Parks and Recreation Department is expected to utilize the funding to proceed with planning and designing the physical space.

According to the release, the center will feature:

Hands-on exhibits showcasing the region’s unique ecosystems

Educational programming for visitors

Indoor and outdoor learning spaces showcasing material about Blue Hole Regional Park

Sustainability initiatives demonstrating water conservation, native landscaping and eco-friendly building practices.

The center will be a “ one-water facility ,” an approach that seeks net-zero retainment of rainwater collection, filtration and reuse.

Funding for the center originated from Hays County’s Parks and Open Spaces Bond. The $75 million voter-approved initiative aims to enhance parks and conservation efforts across the county, according to the city’s Parks and Recreation website.

“Through the Hays County Parks and Open Space Bond, we are ensuring that our community has access to both protected natural spaces and meaningful environmental education opportunities,” said Hays County Precinct 3 Commissioner Morgan Hammer.

