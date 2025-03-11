Good sleep crucial for better health & mood, San Antonio doctor says

SAN ANTONIO – How did you sleep last night? It could make a difference in how you feel and your overall health.

Dr. Suhaib Haq, a sleep expert with University Health, said good sleep can help people feel better.

“Whether you do one job or two jobs or more, or you are doing a million jobs like a mom, everybody needs to have a good quality and quantity of sleep,” he said. “Sleep is something that you need to prioritize so you can do all of your jobs in a better, safe manner.”

Poor sleep could lead to issues with cardiovascular conditions, blood pressure, diabetes, and poor concentration, among other things. Most adults need seven hours of consecutive sleep daily.

“Sleep is when our body rests, relaxes, repairs, replenishes, and rejuvenates. And if you are not having good quality and quantity of sleep, all of this is not going to happen,” Haq said.

Haq said a nap should not last more than 30 minutes.

A “nap is like snacking, so if you snack before the dinner, you know you are compromising your dinner,” he said.

Avoid caffeine up to six hours before bedtime, exercise three hours before, and stay away from heavy meals and alcohol close to bedtime, Haq said.