San Antonio educators rally against school choice vouchers at Texas Capitol

AUSTIN, Texas – Dozens of educators, including several from San Antonio, convened at the Texas Capitol on Monday to voice their opposition to school choice vouchers.

The rally, which drew participants from across the state, focused on advocating for higher teacher pay, improved working conditions and a firm stance against the proposed voucher system.

“We are aggressive in fighting for the rights for educators. Our rights for fair wages and reasonable working conditions have to be respected and forced in our districts and in our college campuses too,” said an organizer for the rally.

Protesters carried signs with messages such as “Texas can and must do better,” “we demand thriving public schools,” and “say no to vouchers.”

The school choice bill, currently making its way through the Texas Legislature, proposes to allocate up to $10,000 per family to facilitate the transfer of students to private schools.

Educators at the rally expressed concerns that such a measure could undermine public education funding and potentially worsen existing inequalities.

The protest highlighted educators' call for legislative action to prioritize public school funding and ensure equitable educational opportunities for all students in Texas.