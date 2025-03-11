Skip to main content
Clear icon
59º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

San Antonio educators rally against school choice vouchers at Texas Capitol

Protestors carried signs that said, “Texas can and must do better” and “say no to vouchers”

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: School Choice, Austin, Education

AUSTIN, Texas – Dozens of educators, including several from San Antonio, convened at the Texas Capitol on Monday to voice their opposition to school choice vouchers.

The rally, which drew participants from across the state, focused on advocating for higher teacher pay, improved working conditions and a firm stance against the proposed voucher system.

“We are aggressive in fighting for the rights for educators. Our rights for fair wages and reasonable working conditions have to be respected and forced in our districts and in our college campuses too,” said an organizer for the rally.

Protesters carried signs with messages such as “Texas can and must do better,” “we demand thriving public schools,” and “say no to vouchers.”

The school choice bill, currently making its way through the Texas Legislature, proposes to allocate up to $10,000 per family to facilitate the transfer of students to private schools.

Educators at the rally expressed concerns that such a measure could undermine public education funding and potentially worsen existing inequalities.

The protest highlighted educators' call for legislative action to prioritize public school funding and ensure equitable educational opportunities for all students in Texas.

Read also

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Spencer Heath headshot

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS