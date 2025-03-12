Bexar County approves $300K grant for San Antonio Philharmonic

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Commissioners Court has approved a $300,000 grant agreement with the San Antonio Philharmonic to support the organization’s 2024-2025 season.

According to a news release, the two-step process to approve the agreement was completed on Tuesday.

The funding comes from the county’s general fund and is part of a larger effort to promote cultural enrichment and increase access to the arts across the community, the release said.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the consistent support we receive from the County Commissioners and Judge, and look forward to continuing a season that puts our community first,” said Roberto Treviño, executive director of the Philharmonic.

The nonprofit symphony orchestra was reformed in 2022 from the dissolved San Antonio Symphony and aims “to build an inclusive classical music experience reflecting the city’s diverse heritage,” the release said.

A full list of Philharmonic events can be found at the link here.

