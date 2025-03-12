Karate tournament in Helotes aims to benefit people with disabilities

HELOTES, Texas – The Kaizen Para-Karate 2025 Cowabunga Cup, a tournament for people with disabilities, takes place this weekend in Helotes.

The tournament, hosted by the Elite Edge Training Dojo and supported by the nonprofit Kaizen Edge Foundation, aims to raise funds to provide scholarships and equipment for disabled students.

The event, which will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church in Helotes, is more than just a showcase of martial arts. It’s an opportunity for participants to develop life skills such as mental attitude, courtesy and social interaction in addition to their self-defense training.

“This is about connecting with the students’ bodies and teaching them to control their emotions,” said Karate Instructor Michael Hanson. “Once they realize they can control their bodies, they can start to control a lot of their emotions, and that’s a big thing for them”

The tournament features competitors like Carter Johnson, a young karate competitor who has already earned a gold medal.

Johnson says his favorite part of practice is working with the instructors and learning self-defense.

“Were you proud when you won gold?” asked KSAT reporter John Paul Barajas.

“Yes,” said Johnson. “I have fun with instructors, and you can learn steps for self-defense.”

The event will also provide resources for families and friends of people with disabilities. Organizations serving disabled people will also be present to offer support and guidance.

