Women’s History Month: Judson’s Christina Camacho recalls her illustrious head coaching career in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Legendary female sports figures aren’t hard to find in and around the San Antonio area.

San Antonio native Christina Camacho is one of the most influential in the history of the Alamo City.

Camacho grew up on the West Side before her family moved to the North Side. She suited up for the basketball team at the brand-new Clark High School.

After Clark, Camacho attended the University of Texas at San Antonio. With some encouragement, she tried out for the first iteration of the Roadrunners' women’s basketball team.

Camacho became one of two walk-ons at the dawn of a new women’s basketball program.

Right out of college, the Judson ISD coaching legend was a rarity when she earned a head coaching job with no prior coaching experience.

She spent one year at a local middle school before moving on to the high school ranks. Once Camacho started her high school head coaching career at San Antonio Veterans Memorial, she never looked back.

Now, with nearly four decades under her belt, Camacho has accumulated over 800 wins across Veterans Memorial, Wagner, Holmes, Burbank and now Judson High School.

Very few, if any, have a walk of life similar to Camacho’s.

Part I: Camacho’s Backstory

Camacho said she is a proud Hispanic head coach and to have spent her life in San Antonio.

Where Camacho reached the upper echelon of sports figures in San Antonio is the success she garnered on the hardwood.

Currently, Camacho is Judson High School’s girls' athletic coordinator in addition to her girls’ head basketball coaching duties.

Camacho has earned countless accolades — both personal and team — and has a coaching tree in San Antonio highlighted by current Judson ISD Executive Athletic Director Triva Corrales.

Corrales climbed the ranks after starting as one of Camacho’s assistant basketball coaches.

Part II: Camacho’s Coaching Philosophy

Camacho has had a front-row seat to the growth of women’s sports in the Alamo City.

When she began her college basketball career at UTSA, not only was she a part of the first-ever team, she also witnessed first-hand the inequalities that existed between men’s and women’s sports.

Part III: Camacho Reflects on UTSA Basketball Career

