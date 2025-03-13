Man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting woman at Northeast Side hotel, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman inside a Northeast Side hotel room, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by KSAT.

Anthoney Luckey, 23, was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a 28-year-old woman on Mar. 11.

On that same day, San Antonio police were called to the 8800 block of Village Drive for a report of a sexual assault.

A detective with the SAPD reported that the victim said she had sold an electronic item to Luckey, which he was dissatisfied with, the affidavit said.

When the woman met with Luckey, she said he had a gun and threatened to harm her boyfriend unless she gave him “sexual favors” in return for the phone’s debt.

The victim agreed and went with him to a hotel in the 4600 block of Rittiman Road, the affidavit said.

A maintenance man unlocked the door to a room where she said she agreed to have sex with Luckey. However, multiple men began entering the room, and the victim said she did not consent to having sex with the men or with Luckey, the affidavit said.

The affidavit then states the men injected her with methamphetamine several times during the assault, which left a visible injection mark and bruising.

The victim said she was injected with enough methamphetamine to overdose. The men placed her under a shower and sprayed her with cold water to keep her alert, the affidavit said.

After that, the victim said most of the men left, except for Luckey, who sexually assaulted her again.

Luckey then fell asleep, which the victim took as an opportunity to escape and report the incident to the police, the affidavit said.

After authorities searched the room, Luckey approached an officer and asked to clear his name.

Luckey then showed the officer a recording of the victim stating she did not accuse him of sexually assaulting her. Investigators found the recording appeared to have been taken while the victim was under duress, according to the affidavit.

However, when Luckey was brought to police headquarters, he admitted he did have sex with the victim, the affidavit states.

The affidavit said he told police he did witness a forced injection of methamphetamine, as the victim described to authorities.

Jail records indicate Luckey is facing a $200,000 bond with special conditions such as not being allowed to purchase or use a firearm, not being allowed to contact the victim and not being allowed to consume alcohol.

Luckey is currently awaiting indictment, jail records show.