Skip to main content
Clear icon
81º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

New bill proposes stricter penalties for vehicle burglaries in Bexar County

House Bill 727 would change the current vehicle burglary penalty from a misdemeanor to a state felony

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Tags: Crime, Safety, BCSO
Car theft generic (WJXT)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Texas House Representative Philip Cortez and Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar introduced a bill during Tuesday’s House Committee on Criminal Jurisprudence meeting to enforce harsher penalties for vehicle burglaries in Bexar County.

Salazar spoke before the committee, saying he has seen an influx of vehicle burglaries due to people in search of weapons.

Recommended Videos

“It’s increasingly becoming a violent crime because of the presence, the introduction of weapons that unfortunately are being left in so many vehicles on a nightly basis,” Salazar said.

House Bill 727 would change the current vehicle burglary penalty from a misdemeanor to a state felony. It would also address cases where firearms are stolen from vehicles, incidents involving multiple vehicle burglaries, situations where a weapon is carried during a burglary and cases involving repeat offenders.

Salazar said the stolen weapons are being used in other crimes, such as burglary of vehicles in neighborhoods, which ultimately puts people in danger.

“Many times they’re holding a gun in their hand and in some instances even appointing as they’re burglarizing, rifling through the car,” Salazar said. “They’re pointing that firearm at the front door of the residence, waiting for somebody to come out and confront them. We’ve seen instances where gunplay has occurred.”

If passed, the bill would go into effect on Sept. 1, 2025.

Read also

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Rocky Garza headshot

Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.

email

twitter

Madalynn Lambert headshot

Madalynn Lambert is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 2024 with a degree in journalism and minors in global and science communication.

email

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS