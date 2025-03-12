Missing 14-year-old West Texas girl found at San Antonio motel, authorities say; California man arrested

Trent Michael Furry, 36, faces three charges for kidnapping a 14-year-old girl from Pecos, Texas.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – A missing 14-year-old girl from West Texas was located at a San Antonio motel, leading to the arrest of a California man on multiple felony charges, the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office told KSAT.

Reeves County deputies said they received a call on March 1 regarding a missing runaway girl from Pecos, a city southwest of Odessa.

Deputies conducted a welfare check at the girl’s home and contacted her legal guardian, who told them the girl was picked up by an unknown male during the early hours of Feb. 24.

The guardian provided deputies with the vehicle’s description and the girl’s phone number, adding that the girl had left with an individual she met online, according to RCSO.

Deputies pinged her phone at a Motel 6 near Six Flags Fiesta Texas on the Northwest Side, however, deputies were unable to find her.

Deputies filed a warrant to access the social media accounts of the male suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Trent Furry from California, RCSO said.

In a second search of the motel, deputies found Furry and the girl inside a room together, RCSO said.

He was arrested on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child, injury to a child and aggravated kidnapping, deputies said. He has since been extradited to Reeves County Jail.

His three charges are all first-degree felonies and he’s being held on a combined bond of $300,000.