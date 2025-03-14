Mitchell Lake Audubon Center: March 2025 Programs

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Spring is in the air, and Mitchell Lake Audubon Center is ready to welcome nature lovers, bird enthusiasts, and families for a month filled with exciting outdoor experiences. From guided bird tours to hands-on conservation efforts and family-friendly activities, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this March.

Check out the lineup of events below and join us in celebrating the beauty of nature!

Guided bird tours

Sundays: March 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

8 a.m.

FREE for Members | $10 General Admission

Registration Required

Join us every Sunday morning for a guided birding tour through Mitchell Lake’s diverse habitats. Led by expert guides, these tours allow guests to spot 30-50 bird species while exploring by car and foot. Perfect for birding enthusiasts aged 15 and up, the tour lasts up to four hours, but guests may leave anytime. Be sure to bring binoculars, water, closed-toe shoes, long pants, and bug spray.

Spring break activity week

Tuesday, March 11 – Sunday, March 16

FREE entry: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Activities: 8 a.m.-Noon

Celebrate World Migratory Bird Day with a week of hands-on activities focused on creating bird-friendly communities. Stop by the Visitor Center to learn about migratory birds and get creative with daily themed crafts:

Tuesday: Build a Bird Craft

Wednesday: DIY Bird-Friendly Window Decals

Thursday: Build a Bird Feeder

Friday: Make a Bird Nesting Materials Holder

Saturday: Make Native Seed Balls

Sunday: Build a Bird Feeder

Spring break open house and doggy day

Saturday, March 15

8 a.m.–4 p.m.

FREE | Reserve Tickets

Enjoy a full day of free entry at Mitchell Lake! Bring your furry friend for a special dog-friendly day, with designated trails to ensure minimal impact on wildlife. Free doggy bags and native plant information will be available.

Migratory Bird Fest

Saturday, March 22

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

FREE

More Info

Kick-off spring migration at our annual Migratory Bird Fest! This free community event features live birds and animals, games, crafts, vendors, a native plant sale, food trucks, nature walks, exploration stations, and guided golf cart tours of the wetlands.

Visit MitchellLake.Audubon.org/events for more information and to register for events. We look forward to seeing you at the Mitchell Lake Audubon Center this March!

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

