Man killed in collision with tractor-trailer after losing control of vehicle, DPS says Crash happened on U.S. Highway 87 near Turkey Run Lane in Kendall County Caution tape with police lights (KSAT 12 News) COMFORT, Texas – A man was killed after losing control of a vehicle and crashing into a tractor-trailer, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday on U.S. Highway 87 near Turkey Run Lane in Kendall County.
DPS said the driver of a Ford F-150 lost control of his vehicle and struck a tractor-trailer.
The Ford F-150 driver was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash, DPS told KSAT.
This is a developing story. KSAT will update you once more information becomes available.
