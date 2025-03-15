Man killed in collision with tractor-trailer after losing control of vehicle, DPS says

COMFORT, Texas – A man was killed after losing control of a vehicle and crashing into a tractor-trailer, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday on U.S. Highway 87 near Turkey Run Lane in Kendall County.

DPS said the driver of a Ford F-150 lost control of his vehicle and struck a tractor-trailer.

The Ford F-150 driver was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash, DPS told KSAT.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you once more information becomes available.