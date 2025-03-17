$2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in San Antonio

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. An estimated $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs, tempting players to spend a couple dollars on a longshot chance at instant riches. The prize is the worlds ninth-largest lottery prize behind earlier drawings of Powerball and Mega Millions, the other nearly nationwide lottery game. The prize on the line Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 has grown so massive because there have been 32 consecutive drawings since someone won the jackpot. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

A winning Powerball lottery ticket worth $2 million was sold at a QuickTrip in San Antonio, according to the Texas Lottery website.

The winning numbers of 12, 28, 33, 36, 54, and the Powerball number 5, were selected on Saturday, according to the Texas Lottery.

The lucky winner bought the ticket from a QuikTrip located at 848 Hot Wells Blvd. on the Southeast Side.

The winning ticket had all five numbers correct, but not the Powerball. If the ticket had all five numbers plus the Powerball, the prize amount would have been $378 million.

Winners have up to 180 days to claim their prize by presenting their ticket and ensuring it meets validation requirements set by the Texas Lottery Commission.

