$2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in San Antonio

A winning Powerball lottery ticket worth $2 million was sold at a QuickTrip in San Antonio, according to the Texas Lottery website.
The winning numbers of 12, 28, 33, 36, 54, and the Powerball number 5, were selected on Saturday, according to the Texas Lottery.
The lucky winner bought the ticket from a QuikTrip located at 848 Hot Wells Blvd. on the Southeast Side.
The winning ticket had all five numbers correct, but not the Powerball. If the ticket had all five numbers plus the Powerball, the prize amount would have been $378 million.
Winners have up to 180 days to claim their prize by presenting their ticket and ensuring it meets validation requirements set by the Texas Lottery Commission.
