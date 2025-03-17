San Antonio doctor hosts free measles vaccine clinic amid rising cases in Texas

SAN ANTONIO – Three months into 2025, the United States has already surpassed the total number of measles cases reported in the country for all of last year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

So far, in 2025, there have been 308 measles cases, compared to 285 cases in 2024. Most of these cases are linked to an outbreak in Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

Currently, 259 of those cases are in Texas. While Bexar County remains at zero cases, health officials and doctors are aiming to increase the community vaccination rate.

“It just put something in my stomach,” Dr. Chrisettia Morgan said. “I know measles is so contagious. And we need to get on top of it for those individuals and make them aware.”

Morgan wanted to host a free vaccine clinic for San Antonio residents at a place many would already be at during a Sunday morning: church.

“It actually helps decrease disparities,” Morgan said. ”We’ve seen more adults that come with questions and wanting to know, OK, should I get this should or not?"

Her practice hosted a free MMR and influenza vaccination clinic at the Voice Revival Center Church for families to learn more about protecting their children.

“The first thing I did was text my mom, and I was like, ‘Do you think she has gotten that already?’” said Morgan Jenkins, talking about her 16-month-old daughter Eliza. “So, we looked through the shot records.”

Jenkins said her daughter is curious and friendly, wanting to greet every person she can. She decided to vaccinate her daughter for MMR and encourages other parents to do the same.

“I think our main thing is for sure, as a first-time mom, you want to protect your child in any way you can,” Jenkins said. “They’ve been doing this for forever, you know, and I’ve gotten it as a kid. So I’m just doing whatever I can do to keep my kid safe.”

Read also: