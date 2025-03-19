Brennan High School student found with unloaded weapon on campus, NISD says

NISD is unaware of any threats to students or the Brennan High School campus.

SAN ANTONIO – A Brennan High School student was arrested Wednesday after being found with an unloaded weapon on campus, according to a Northside Independent School District spokesperson.

School administrators were notified of the student — whose name was not released — in possession of a weapon, the district told KSAT.

Administrators and NISD Police investigated the reports and confirmed that the student was carrying the unloaded weapon, the district said.

NISD spokesperson Barry Perez said the weapon was seized and the student was taken into custody without incident.

NISD said it is unaware of any threats to students or the Brennan High School campus.

The student is expected to face criminal charges, according to NISD.