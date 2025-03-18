16 weapons, 26 magazines and 182 rounds of ammunition seized at US-Mexico border

The weapons, magazines and ammunition seized by Del Rio CBP on Monday.

DEL RIO, Texas – Border patrol officers seized a range of weapons and ammunition at the Del Rio Port of Entry on Monday, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection press release.

Officers discovered a total of 16 weapons, 26 magazines and 182 rounds of ammunition hidden within a 2006 Ford F-350, officials said.

Three 5.56mm AR-style rifles and .50-caliber rounds were among the weapons seized, according to border officials.

The vehicle had been selected for further inspection.

“Large weapons seizures like these, coupled with ongoing coordination between state and federal law enforcement partners, exemplify our continued efforts to help keep our border communities safe and secure on both sides of the river,” said Del Rio Port Director Liliana Flores.

Officers transferred the contraband and the vehicle to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS initiated a criminal investigation into the seizure.

