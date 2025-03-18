Skip to main content
2 men hospitalized after gunfire exchange on West Side, San Antonio police say

Approximately 18 shell casings were found on the scene and a pistol was recovered

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Luis Cienfuegos, Photojournalist

Officers respond to a shooting in the 1900 block of W. Laurel Street. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were hospitalized after a shooting on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1900 block of W. Laurel Street near Culebra Road.

Upon arrival, officers found two men with gunshot wounds to their legs, SAPD told KSAT.

Police believe there was an altercation that led to an exchange of gunfire.

Police are investigating if two other men who were hospitalized with gunshot wounds on Tuesday were also involved in the shooting on West Laurel Street.

All the men suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

There were approximately 18 shell casings found at the scene. SAPD said a pistol was also recovered.

A black sedan fled from the scene in an unknown direction, according to police.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

