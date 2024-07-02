$5.1 million in meth seized at Pharr port of entry

(Copyright 2024 by U.S. Customs and Border Protection - All rights reserved.)

According to CBP, the seized narcotics are worth $5,163,496.

PHARR, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized $5.1 million in methamphetamine at a Pharr port of entry, according to a press release.

The seizure happened on Sunday at the Pharr International Bridge after a trailer carrying a shipment of cucumbers and bell peppers was referred for further inspection.

During the inspection, officers discovered 360 packages containing 577 pounds of alleged methamphetamine.

“Our frontline CBP officers continue to deploy a strategic combination of inspections experience coupled with technology and that effort yielded this significant methamphetamine seizure,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Laredo Port of Entry.