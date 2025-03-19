Where to watch ABC programming pre-empted by San Antonio High School All-Star Basketball tournament on KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT is excited to showcase the best high school basketball players in the area in the San Antonio Sports High School All-Star Basketball Game.

The games will be held on Sunday, March 23 at the Northside ISD Sports Gymnasium at 8400 N. Loop 1604 West.

More than 100 of the top high school senior basketball players in and around San Antonio will suit up for Team Blue or Team White and compete in the 3-point contest and the Skills Challenge. There will be four games in total.

KSAT will broadcast live starting at noon on Sunday and continuing through the duration of the event, which could go until 10 p.m.

You can watch the All-Star game live on KSAT12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

We understand this may disrupt originally scheduled programming, but we have made it easy to locate and watch all previously scheduled programming.

Where to watch pre-empted ABC programs

Watch the following NCAA games LIVE on MeTV (time periods are subject to change):

NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship (Second Round) will air live at 11:30 a.m. on MeTV. (TEAMS TBA)

NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship (Second Round) will air live at 2 p.m. on MeTV. (TEAMS TBA)

Other ABC programming will run on KSAT at a later time/date:

“American Idol” will air on KSAT at 1 a.m. Monday.

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” will air at 1:35 a.m. on Tuesday.

“The $100,000 Pyramid” will air on KSAT at 1:35 a.m. on Wednesday.

Cable subscribers may be able to watch some programming live at abc.com/watch-live.

Click here for more coverage of the inaugural San Antonio Sports High School All-Star Basketball Game.

