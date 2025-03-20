Comal County Sheriff’s Office searching for man accused in Canyon Lake shooting

CANYON LAKE, Texas – The Comal County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect accused of shooting another man in Canyon Lake.

Brian Joseph Shermer, 62, of Canyon Lake, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Around 7:10 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Sir Arthur Way, where a 37-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the leg, the sheriff’s office said.

The 37-year-old, who is also from Canyon Lake, was taken to a hospital and has since been released, the sheriff’s office said.

Shermer allegedly fled the scene on foot before deputies arrived, according to the sheriff’s office. An arrest warrant has been issued.

Shermer was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information on Shermer’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Comal County Sheriff’s Office at 830-620-3400.

