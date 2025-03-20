Skip to main content
Haze icon
72º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Comal County Sheriff’s Office searching for man accused in Canyon Lake shooting

The sheriff’s office said Brian Joseph Shermer fled the scene of the shooting before deputies arrived

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, Shooting, Canyon Lake, Comal County, Comal County Sheriff's Office
Brian Joseph Shermer (Courtesy of Comal County Sheriff’s Office)

CANYON LAKE, Texas – The Comal County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect accused of shooting another man in Canyon Lake.

Brian Joseph Shermer, 62, of Canyon Lake, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Recommended Videos

Around 7:10 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Sir Arthur Way, where a 37-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the leg, the sheriff’s office said.

The 37-year-old, who is also from Canyon Lake, was taken to a hospital and has since been released, the sheriff’s office said.

Shermer allegedly fled the scene on foot before deputies arrived, according to the sheriff’s office. An arrest warrant has been issued.

Shermer was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information on Shermer’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Comal County Sheriff’s Office at 830-620-3400.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Gabby Jimenez headshot

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS