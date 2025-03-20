Residents in Converse neighborhood without water after main break, city says

CONVERSE, Texas – Residents of a neighborhood in Converse are without water due to a main break, according to a Facebook post from the city.

The post said the water main break is in the Ash Drive and Oak Drive area.

According to the City of Converse, the water main break is expected to be repaired in eight to 10 hours.

“We do apologize for the inconvenience, and the team is repairing the break as fast as they can,” the post said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further developments.