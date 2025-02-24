‘Mediocre, poor’ describe bulk of Texas infrastructure grades in new statewide report card

Texas voters are deciding 14 constitutional amendments, including propositions that could lower property taxes and increase funding for certain infrastructure projects.

AUSTIN, Texas – The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) released its Texas Infrastructure Report Card on Tuesday, which provides a sobering assessment of the state’s ailing infrastructure.

The 161-page report card details 16 categories, from drinking water to roads, and the A to F letter grades issued for each.

ASCE uses the letter-grade format to examine current infrastructure conditions and needs, according to the report’s executive summary.

Recommendations to raise the grade are provided for each category.

Per ASCE, the grading scale is as follows:

A: Exceptional, fit for the future

B: Good, adequate for now

C: Mediocre, requires attention

D: Poor, at risk

F: Failing/critical, unfit for purpose

The last report was issued in 2021. The 2025 report added four new chapters: broadband, hazardous waste, ports and rail.

Texas' grades

Of the sixteen categories, Texas received an overall grade of C, with 14 of the categories reflecting C+/- and D+/- grades.

The grade is the same as the one received in 2021, the report said.

Aviation and bridges were the only two categories for which the state received B grades, a B and B-, respectively.

Eight categories received a range of C grades.

Six categories received a range of D grades.

The national average, according to the report, was a C-.

“The Texas Infrastructure Report Card not only helps us recognize the progress we’ve made, but it also serves as a call to action,” said Austin Messerli PE, co-chair, Texas Infrastructure Report Card Committee, ASCE Texas Section.

Some of the categories, namely transportation, water and energy infrastructure, are likely straining due to a surge in population growth and business activity, according to the release.

ASCE believes the stressors have been “balanced out” by investments at the federal level coupled with state and local measures.

The report details efforts padded by federal funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which is in limbo after President Donald Trump signaled a halt in dispersing funds.