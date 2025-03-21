Cesar E. Chavez March for Justice grand marshals speak ahead of annual event

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of area residents will gather on San Antonio’s West Side this weekend for the 29th Annual César E. Chávez March for Justice.

This year’s theme is “Bring Forth Song and Celebration.”

>> César E. Chávez March in San Antonio: Route, speakers, schedule and other things to know

The grand marshals were announced during a press conference in February.

One of them is retired United States Air Force Colonel Gil Coronado, a veteran and civil servant who attended Lanier High School and successfully campaigned to establish Hispanic Heritage Month in the late 1980s.

Representing the Chávez family is Teresa Chávez Delgado; her maternal grandfather was César Chávez.

Teresa was arrested at age four with her family for picketing at a Detroit supermarket in the snow while organizing the grape boycott in 1974.

Since 2010, she has been a classroom early education educator and administrator in California.

The César E. Chávez Legacy & Educational Foundation is hosting the events, which begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 22, at the intersection of Guadalupe and Brazos next to Guadalupe Theater.

VIA Metropolitan Transit will provide complimentary Park & Ride Service to and from the march.

The march begins at 10 a.m.