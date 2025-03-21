San Antonio City Council passes ordinance to more easily restrict semi-truck parking in non-residential areas

SAN ANTONIO – Correction: This story initially reported incorrectly that San Antonio City Council approved a proposal to enforce a 1,000-foot buffer zone near residential areas for semi-trucks. Instead, the city council approved a narrower, amended ordinance that makes it easier for the city to restrict semi-truck parking in non-residential areas and add signage. This story has been updated with that information.

San Antonio residents who live near areas with big problems with big rig parking will have an easier route to keeping them out in the future.

The city council voted unanimously Thursday to make it easier to restrict semi-truck parking in non-residential areas based on 311 complaints. State and city laws already restrict parking in residential areas, but some residents have complained about problems on other streets where it’s legal for the trucks to park.

Violations of the new, restricted parking areas will be $500, matching the current fine for residential areas.

Signs will first be posted along 19 known problem streets. They are mainly in the Northwest Side district of Councilman Manny Pelaez (D8), who filed a request for stricter parking rules nearly three years ago in May 2022.

In the interim, more severe options were considered: first, a complete ban on overnight parking on all city streets and then a ban on overnight parking within 1,000 feet of residential areas, which would have made about 78% of the city off-limits.

“So this has been a product of a lot of debate, a lot of ‘hurry up and wait,’ and a lot of horse trading ... on floor number three and floor number four of City Hall. But at the end of the day, even though the wheel grinds slow, it grinds just fine. And I think you’re going to be happy with the results,” Pelaez said during the discussion.

Members of the trucking community say finding legal parking is already a big issue, and another mayoral candidate, Councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia (D4), requested the city do more outreach and analyze the availability of private parking spaces.

She also requested the city develop a plan to initiate a parking facility on city land for semi-trucks but said, “I was told that the city is not in the business of that."

Residents can submit 311 requests for concerns about streets. If Public Works determines there is a traffic safety issue, restricted parking signs can go up.

Under the new ordinance, even if there isn’t a safety issue found, city Code Enforcement or San Antonio Police SAFFE unit would still evaluate the request, which could result in restricted parking signs for semi-trucks.

