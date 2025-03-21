Skip to main content
Local News

Watch live: High school All-Star Basketball Games in San Antonio on March 23

Games will broadcast on KSAT 12 and streamed on KSAT.com and KSAT+

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

SAN ANTONIO – The best high school basketball players in the San Antonio area will team up and face off during the San Antonio Sports High School All-Star Basketball Games.

The 10-hour high school basketball extravaganza will be held Sunday at the Northside ISD Sports Gymnasium.

You can watch the games from noon to 10 p.m. in this article, on KSAT 12, on KSAT Plus and KSAT.com.

More than 100 of the top high school senior basketball players in and around San Antonio will suit up for Team Blue or Team White and compete in the 3-point contest and the Skills Challenge.

There will be four games, and each session will include a girls’ and boys’ game.

All-Star Basketball game schedule

Afternoon session

  • Noon to 1:45 p.m. — 1A-5A (UIL & TAPPS) Girls’ game
  • 2:15 to 4 p.m. — 1A-5A (UIL & TAPPS) Boys’ game

Skills challenge/3-point contest

  • 4:45-5 p.m. – Skills challenge
  • 5-5:30 p.m. – 3-point contest
  • These contests are part of the evening session

Evening session

  • 6:10-7:45 p.m. — 6A (UIL & TAPPS) Girls’ game
  • 8-10 p.m. — 6A (UIL & TAPPS) Boys’ game

Click here to see the roster.

Tickets are on sale now, and every game will be broadcast live on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, KSAT+ and KSAT’s YouTube channel.

KSAT interviewed all of the players participating in the All-Star Basketball Game. You can watch those interviews here.

Rebecca Salinas is the Digital Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.

KSAT DEALS