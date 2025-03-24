High school All-Star Basketball: Skills challenge and 3-point contest

SAN ANTONIO – Players from John Jay High School and Brandeis High School won the skills challenge in the San Antonio Sports High School All-Star Basketball Game on Sunday.
The 3-point contest was won by a player from Clark High School:
