Local News

High school All-Star Basketball: Boys 6A game

Team White defeated Team Blue 100-87 on Sunday

Tags: All-Star Basketball, High School Basketball, Big Game Coverage

SAN ANTONIO – Team White defeated Team Blue 100-87 on Sunday during the boys' Division 6A edition of the San Antonio Sports High School All-Star Basketball Game.

Post-game interviews following the boys 6A game:

