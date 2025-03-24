High school All-Star Basketball: Boys 6A game

SAN ANTONIO – Team White defeated Team Blue 100-87 on Sunday during the boys' Division 6A edition of the San Antonio Sports High School All-Star Basketball Game.
Post-game interviews following the boys 6A game:
Watch More:
SAN ANTONIO – Team White defeated Team Blue 100-87 on Sunday during the boys' Division 6A edition of the San Antonio Sports High School All-Star Basketball Game.
Post-game interviews following the boys 6A game:
Watch More:
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
Recommended Videos